JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Animator Channels Giorno to Wish Italy Well Amidst Pandemic

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind introduced us to a brand new cast of Stand Users in Italy, and an animator for the franchise is using his artistic talents to wish the country well during this insane pandemic involving the CoronaVirus. Giorno Giovanna and his Stand, Golden Wind, battled against the nefarious machinations of the mob boss Diavolo and the blond haired son of franchise villain, Dio Brando, did his best to turn the villainous methods of the Passione mob around! With a colorful cast of both heroes and villains, the JoJo artist has created two amazing art pieces to ease some minds in Italy!

Kohei Ashiya is a Japanese animator who is part of the animation studio of David Production, responsible for not only some of the art featured in a number of seasons of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure! In these two pieces of art, the heroes of Golden Wind and the villains of Passione gather together to express their well wishes for Italy as well as showing off some of their tactics used to avoid COVID-19. Though to be fair, we'd prefer it if both the heroes and villains of the Golden Wind practiced a bit more social distancing!

Kohei shared these pieces of art using characters from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind to wish the Corona afflicted country of Italy well during this hectic time, as well as posting photos that he himself had personally taken during his visits to Italy in the past:

Amo l'Italia che è stata l'ambientazione della storia di JoJo! Speriamo che i nostri compagni italiani siano liberi da questa pandemia il prima possibile. Lo stesso vale in Giappone. Il cuore è lo stesso‼️#イタリア頑張れ 🇮🇹#ForzaItalia #andratuttobene #jojo #JJBA #jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/VpV0DSCrpw — アしや(芦谷)耕平 (@asikoh009) March 25, 2020

The Corona Virus has caused the delay, or outright cancellation, of numerous anime events that were scheduled to take place this year. With countries practicing quarantine and social distancing, it's been a good time for some to catch up with anime series that they might have otherwise not experienced and if you haven't had the chance to watch JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, or the Golden Wind season specifically, now is a good time to do so!

What do you think of this supportive artowrk from Kohei Ashiya? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.