The Rising of the Shield Hero is Coming to Grand Summoners (Exclusive)

Crunchyroll is one of the leading anime streaming platforms with over 60 million subscribers around the world, and that experience is also being brought to its series of games with Crunchyroll Games. One of the leading projects has been Grand Summoners, a mobile game that has included all sorts of fun crossovers with anime like Kill la Kill, Golden Kamuy, and even Crunchyroll itself in the past. Now one of the biggest anime of 2019 is coming its way as Grand Summoners preps for a major crossover event with The Rising of the Shield Hero.

This limited time crossover event will be running from April 10th to June 18th, and will be bringing The Rising of the Shield Hero characters Naofumi, Raphtalia, Filo, and Melty to the game. Crunchyroll Games shared a slick new trailer to tease what each of these characters will be like in Grand Summoners, and you can check that out in the video above!

Before the event starts, fans can begin playing a special board game beginning on March 26th dubbed “Shield Hero’s Crystal Quest!” and can roll a dice every day to win rewards, including crossover summon tickets and crystals before the new Shield Hero crossover event begins in April. Completing the first ten exclusive quests in the crossover event will unlock a free 5 Star Naofumi too!

Players can also evolve Naofumi to his true 6 Star form by completing special advanced Shield Hero quests and collecting evolution materials. You also earn free limited edition equipment for Naofumi and Raphtalia by taking on the “Mired in Monsters” or “Mega Monster Attack” special dungeons. Also for the first time in Grand Summoners, players can unlock crossover units’ true powers by exchanging Rainbow Gems for Naofumi and Raphtalia’s "True" Equips such as Naofumi's True Small Shield and Raphtalia's True Raphtalia’s Sword.

Other fun additions coming in the crossover event include limited equipment such as Raphtalia’s Bracelet (Defense ★4), Filo’s Hairpin (Magic ★5), and Melty’s Dress (Support ★5). Logging in during the event will unlock nendoroid-style illustrated Shield Hero chat stickers too that even include characters like Malty. Finally, playing through special quests during the crossover will unlock “Filolial Feathers,” which you can then trade for chat stickers, crossover equipment, rare items, and much more!

With two new seasons still coming our way, this will be a great new way to show off your love for The Rising of the Shield Hero! Are you excited for this major Grand Summoners crossover event? Which The Rising of the Shield Hero characters are you most excited to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

