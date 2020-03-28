Madoka Magica Spin-Off Anime Announces Season 2

Puella Magi Madoka Magica is probably one of the most influential anime releases of the last decade. When it ended its run back in 2011, it ushered in a new wave of series that served to be more existential with their finales -- a trend that had been dying off a bit toward the end of the 2000s. Although the anime continued with a few other projects, fans got their first real addition to the franchise with the new anime adapting the Magia Record mobile game spin-off that launched with the Winter 2020 anime season.

The series recently wrapped up its 13 episode run with the latest broadcast of the series, but there was a big surprise waiting for those who finished up. Along with the finale, it was confirmed with a special teaser that a second season of Magia Record: Puella Magia Madoka Magica Side Story was in the works.

This special teaser video unfortunately does not give a concrete release date (only confirming that it's "coming soon"), but the video itself has been shared through the anime's official Twitter account. You can check it out below!

If you wanted to catch up with this big Madoka Magica spin-off anime, you can currently find Magia Record now streaming its first season with FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE. Adapting the mobile game of the same name, the anime features the same universe as that original 2011 series!

Now that Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story has rounded out its first season, what did you think of it overall? Were you waiting until it was over to just binge it all in one go? Was it a worthy successor to Madoka Magica? What are you hoping to see in the next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

