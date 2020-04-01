Boruto Just Unleashed Sasuke's Protective Side

Sasuke Uchiha isn't going to be taking home any "Father of the Year" Awards in the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with his Konoha missions constantly taking him away from the lives of his daughter Sarada and his wife Sakura, though his more protective side is certainly on display in this latest chapter! Following the major battle between Naruto, Sasuke, and Jigen of the Kara Organization, it's clear that the survivor of the Uchiha Clan may have changed his character a little bit in the life or death struggle that caused the Seventh Hokage to be sealed away.

Warning! If you haven't read the 44th Chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some spoiler territory when it comes to the world of Konoha!

Team 7 found themselves triumphant in the battle against Boro, the larger than life member of Kara who was guarding the sealed away Hokage of Konoha, but it came with a heavy cost. With Boruto and his friends healing from the injuries that they received during the titanic tussle, Sarada has a discussion with her parents about the battle and what she learned about the villainous organization!

Sarada Uchiha stepped up big time in the battle against Boro, being made the defacto leader of the Konoha team and being instrumental in defeating the regenerating rogue ninja. Unleashing one of her father's trademark Chidori's against Boro, she was able to eliminate the technology residing within him that gave him the ability to heal from any wound. Following her tactics, Boruto unleashed his full power and obliterated the powerful member of the Kara Organization.

With Sarada now in the hospital, Sasuke watches over her and orders her to save her strength, proud of her for the battle that she not only went through, but excelled in. The loner ninja hardly shares his emotions to anyone, so even seeing this tiny bit crack through his rough extremity, really goes a long way to show how much he cares for his daughter. Following this conversation, Sasuke learns more about Boruto's predicament from Mitsuki, sowing the seeds of horror within the Uchiha.

What do you think of Sasuke's adorable protective side when it comes to his daughter? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

