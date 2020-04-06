Kingdom Fans Agree the Season 3 Premiere Lived Up to Their Hype

It has been a long time coming, but fans of Kingdom have finally gotten their due. It has taken years for the series to get its next season off the ground, and it made landfall this past week. The third season of Kingdom has put out its first episode for fans to enjoy, and the venture has got fans feeling plenty good online.

You can check out a slew of reactions to the debut below, and you will find they are mostly positive. The wait which many endured to get to this season surely added to their excitement, but that isn't all. Fans are giving blanket praise to the animation of this premiere, and they hope it continues to improve as the season goes by.

For those curious about the history of Kingdom, it goes back quite some time. The historical manga went live decades ago and follows two factions of a war from China's past. Back in June 2012, Studio Pierrot got the chance to animate the first season of Kingdom, and the second season ended in March 2014. It has been all quite on the Kingdom front ever since, but a third season was announced last year at long last.

Now, Kingdom fans are curious to see where this new season will go and whether it will live up to the hype. Many fans were admittedly disappointed by the first two seasons given their shoddy animation. Season three has the chance to change that course, and audiences are crossing their fingers such a turn comes to pass. You can keep up with this new season online thanks to Funimation's exclusive stream.

