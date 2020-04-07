Skottie Young Shares Special Akira Artwork

Skottie Young has made a name for himself in the world of North American comic books, creating covers and artwork for Marvel as well as many other comic book publishers, but now he is taking a stab at the medium of anime with a special sketch of Akira's own trouble youth, Tetsuo! This year marks a big occasion in the history of the popular anime franchise, with a new 4K Remaster planned to hit theaters that will bring a much cleaner look to the film that has become legendary in the medium and is still touted as one of the best anime movies to date!

The comic book artist has lent his talent to some big names in the Marvel roster such as the Avengers, X-Men, Venom, Fantastic Four, and a number of variant covers that have basically depicted every single super hero and villain under the company's umbrella. Skottie Young's energetic style is unlike anything else out there today and it's definitely fantastic to see him "stretch his legs" by diving into characters and series that he normally doesn't portray. Needless to say, he knocks the energy of Akira out of the park with this destructive portrayal of Tetsu and his telekinetic abilities!

Skottie Young shared this amazing sketch of the telekinetic anti-hero from Akira, showing off the power of the young and confused biker gang member as he unleashes his full potential while creating a serious new danger that the world has to contend with in the process:

View this post on Instagram Tetsuo #Akira #dailysketch #anime #manga A post shared by skottie young (@skottieyoung) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:12am PDT

The creator of Akira, Katsuhiro Otomo, had a big year in 2019, announcing that the series would return as an anime that would stick more closely to the events inspired by the manga. On top of this hint at his classic series' "rebirth", Otomo also hinted at a brand new feature length film that he was working on dubbed "Orbital Era". While not many new details have been revealed about the film since its announcement last year, we're keeping our ears to the ground when it comes to news about this and the resurgence of Akira!

What do you think of this amazing sketch from Skottie Young? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Akira!

