Drake Dines with Sasuke in New Instagram Story

Sasuke Uchiha isn't a ninja who needs to seek clout. If his name were not enough to make him a legend, then his complex career would do the trick. From friend to foe, Sasuke Uchiha's life has kept Naruto fans entertained for well over a decade now, and it seems an A-list rapper has decided to pick the ninja's brain over a drink.

Over on Instagram, it was Drake who showed big love to Sasuke with a simple post. The hip-hop artist used social media throughout the day to share a slew of dance challenges which fans did to his songs. But at the very end of his Instagram Story chain, Drake came face to face with Sasuke for dinner.

The photo is clearly edited to bring in Sasuke, and the Naruto edit is made even better by the image used of Sasuke. The creator did not share any old photo of the ninja but went for a throwback still that has since become a meme. In fact, this shot of a pensive Sasuke sitting with his hands clasped before him in one of the bigger memes Sasuke has, and Drake was not about to let this edit slip by him.

Drake just posted this on his story 😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ct36iKAHEj — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) April 7, 2020

The post is good for a laugh, and that doesn't take much to figure out. The hip hop shout out is a fun treat for netizens to spot... but it is far from unusual. Anime has tight ties to the music genre as dozens of rappers have been unafraid to tout the medium. From Megan Thee Stallion to Kanye West and Snoop Dogg, the list is a long one, and it turns out that Drake is ready to join those ranks. Now, netizens need to get a lock on Drake's favorite series and start flooding his comments with Demon Slayer recommendations.

Which one of these legends would you want to grab dinner with... Sasuke or Drake?

