Anime Fans Are Going to War Over the Industry's Best Voice Actors

You might think that it is easy doing voice work but that is where you'd be wrong. The job is a job like any other, and it requires long hours and more effort than you may expect. For the anime industry, working as a voice actor is a labor of love, and there are hundreds of people who want to break into the field. And over on Twitter, you will see some anime fans are going to bat for their favorite voice acting performance.

The whole thing began when a Twitter user posted an iconic scene from Hunter x Hunter. The series might be on hiatus in print, but its shortly lived anime had some classic moments. The latest series saw Megumi Han play Gon in the Japanese dub, and the vocal performance she gave when Gon transforms into his adult state for the first time is something else.

I dare you to name a better voice acting perfomance than this one from Gon's voice actor pic.twitter.com/qLiwa3Aigb — wizzy | VAGABOND SZN (@Wizzzy98) April 7, 2020

Truly, it will give you shivers. You can check out the clip above if you do not mind spoilers, but you should know it will stick with you. Han put her soul into the performance, but she is not the only star to have done so.

As you can see below, a few examples were given online of performances done by anime actors who went the extra mile. From JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to Neon Genesis Evangelion and more, there are many anime out there which asked a lot from its actors. So if you do not see your favorite scene listed below, it is time you hit up social media to defend your top-ranked anime performance!

Does this moment of Hunter x Hunter stand out to you the most? Or does another top that on your list?