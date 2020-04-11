Hellboy Creator Pays Tribute to Classic Anime And More with New Sketches
Hellboy creator Mike Mignola has been cranking out a ton of new sketches in an effort to raise money for the charity of the World Central Kitchen, to assist citizens of the world in the throws of the CoronaVirus pandemic, using his amazing artistic talents to not only recreate the looks of several comic book character, but anime figures as well! With dozens of new sketches released by Mignola, the artist behind the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense is definitely doing his part in helping the world by diving into new territory with characters he has never drawn before! With characters like Astro Boy and Gigantor drawn by Mignola, it's clear that the world of anime is fair game!
If you're interested in picking any of these sketches up for a good cause, you can visit the Ebay page created to help the World Central Kitchen here!
Astro Boy
We’re launching an @eBay auction of original art, with 100% of proceeds going to @chefjoseandres' @WCKitchen.
Check out the auction, including a collaboration with @goonguy on a Harryhausen Skeleton: https://t.co/OU9UjiNkMl
Support #WorldCentralKitchen: https://t.co/jbYEK6YqgE. pic.twitter.com/9VJRZzYmAs— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 9, 2020
Tony The Tiger
Tony— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 10, 2020
(Apparently escaped from the Island of Dr. Moreau to become a lovable cereal icon) pic.twitter.com/QXeZECSAjx
Snap, Crackle, Pop
Trio of cereal goblins pic.twitter.com/mk7LAeY98Z— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 10, 2020
Mr. Peanut (AKA Old Nut)
April 9, 2020
More Classic Anime In Gigantor
April 8, 2020
Argonauts!
One of the Harryhausen skeletons from JASON AND THE ARGONAUTS. Unlike Skeletor, these guys WERE a big part of my childhood. pic.twitter.com/J9BzWlRBaI— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 5, 2020
A Master Of The Universe
Not a character from my childhood (I'm too old) but somebody suggested him yesterday so thought I'd give him a shot.— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 5, 2020
I spent a ridiculous amount of time on this one. pic.twitter.com/HBDq5dpNE4
Gamera!
GAMERA pic.twitter.com/nDrEYMePHD— Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 31, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.