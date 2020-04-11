Hellboy Creator Pays Tribute to Classic Anime And More with New Sketches

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola has been cranking out a ton of new sketches in an effort to raise money for the charity of the World Central Kitchen, to assist citizens of the world in the throws of the CoronaVirus pandemic, using his amazing artistic talents to not only recreate the looks of several comic book character, but anime figures as well! With dozens of new sketches released by Mignola, the artist behind the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense is definitely doing his part in helping the world by diving into new territory with characters he has never drawn before! With characters like Astro Boy and Gigantor drawn by Mignola, it's clear that the world of anime is fair game!

If you're interested in picking any of these sketches up for a good cause, you can visit the Ebay page created to help the World Central Kitchen here!