Japan's Most Famous Cosplayer Takes on Re:Zero's Rem

Before Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- began its theatrical run for the second OVA special, The Frozen Bond (which is currently on its way to Crunchyroll), last year and was gearing up for the release of its second season, the series announced there were going to be official cosplayers portraying Emilia and Rem for them going forward. Tasked with bringing Rem to life from then on was Enako, who happens to be the most popular cosplay artist in Japan (and reportedly earns over ten million yen a day). Now she's brought Rem to life once more!

In collaboration with Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine, Enako (who you can find on Twitter here) shared several different looks for Re:Zero's fan favorite character Rem. One even graced the cover of the magazine itself, and further shows just how much support this artist has from fans. You can see some of the photos from the feature below:

Enako has made waves with fans outside of Japan recently as well as her cosplay of Sword Art Online's Sinon drew over two thousand fans hoping to photograph her in the outfit. With as much love Re:Zero's Rem gets from fans online, there's no doubt going to be just as many (if not more) who will love seeing this collaboration in action. Rem might not be the central heroine of the series, but she's certainly been the one to get the most attention out of Re:Zero's roster. She's also the character fans are most hoping to see once more when the anime returns later this year.

How did you feel seeing that Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-'s second season is being delayed until later this year? Are you planning to check out the new OVA specials on Crunchyroll? What are you hoping to see from Rem in the second season when it finally premieres? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

