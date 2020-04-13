Spot-On Naruto Cosplay Brings Boruto's Kawaki to Life

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans were excited to see the anime finally return to adapting another arc from the manga because not only has been more than a year since it has done so, but this means we're one major step closer to seeing some of the key characters in the sequel series making their debut in the anime officially. This excitement was only fueled further when the anime debuted its seventh opening theme sequence that gave us our first look at these important characters like the mysterious Kawaki.

Ever since he was briefly seen in the flash forward sequence at the beginning of the sequel series featuring a war torn Hidden Leaf Village, we've been waiting to see more of this mysterious character who has already made his debut in the manga. While his story continues to unfold there, Kawaki has gotten a ton of support from fans due to many of his big character moments in action thus far.

Much of this support is undoubtedly because of Kawaki's super cool look, and this look has been awesomely brought to life with a spot-on cosplay interpretation from artist @wegenaer (who you can find on Instagram here). With Kawaki's debut in the anime now imminent, this cosplay is the perfect way to help get hyped for his eventual arrival. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Trash (@wegenaer) on Apr 13, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT

Not only did @wegenaer kill it by recreating Kawaki's full look, the artist also shared a slick interpretation of Kawaki's Karma seal form too. What's even more impressive is they note that this is their real hair rather than the work of a wig. Now that's some seriously cool attention to detail! You've got to see it for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Trash (@wegenaer) on Apr 8, 2020 at 4:46pm PDT

Are you excited for Kawaki to eventually make his way to the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime? It's looking like it might be sooner than you'd think! What are your thoughts on Kawaki from this time in the manga so far? What kind of future do you think is in store for Kawaki and Boruto? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

