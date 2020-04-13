One Piece Fan Goes Viral for Cosplaying in PPE During Pandemic

The spread of the novel coronavirus is now beginning to have an impact on Japan as the country begins to take its own measures toward combating and flattening the COVID-19 curve. While there's a lot of uncertainty as to how the anime industry will be impacted in the next few months, one of the silver linings fans have found during this rough time is that there is now more time to explore previously unseen anime favorites or classics. In fact one of the most recommended anime series during this period is Eiichiro Oda's One Piece as its 900 plus episode saga no longer seems like too high of a mountain to climb.

It turns out One Piece fans are taking their love of the anime to the streets as rapper and YouTuber @pana_root7 (who you can find on Twitter here) has gone viral for a photo getting a look at him in his full Donquixote Doflamingo cosplay. But the kicker here is that he's also being sure to take care of himself with his personal protective equipment.

@pana_root7 has gotten a ton of attention in the past for going out in his full Doflamingo cosplay, but now there's the added twist of being one of the lone people still outside as the social distancing and self-quarantine recommendations begin to kick in. One Piece itself even released a special PSA for the coronavirus pandemic with the Straw Hats giving out tips as to how fans can keep themselves healthy and safe in this uncertain time.

As more anime gets delayed over the next few months, it seems like One Piece and its fans will have their love of the series to keep themselves pumped up as much as possible through these tough times. Maybe now it's a great time to re-experience the Dressrosa arc?

Have you been concerned about the coronavirus pandemic in Japan and its impact on the anime industry? How are you holding up during this rough time? What kind of anime have you been checking out during the time where you have to stay at home? Have you watched or read any One Piece at all? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

