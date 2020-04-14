Attack on Titan: Eren Comforts Kids During Pandemic by Reading Children's Books Online

✖

The world of anime has been hit hard, like many other entertainment industries, by the pandemic created by the coronavirus, though the creative minds behind the medium have definitely risen to the occasion as the voice actor behind Eren Jaeger has decided to read children's books online to those placed under quarantine! Yuki Kaji, who gives the young Jaeger his voice in the series of Attack On Titan, has donated his time and skills as a voice actor to assist in giving some children a distraction from the events of the world by lending his voice to a charitable cause.

The latest season of Attack On Titan's anime opened the world to Eren Jaeger and his friends within the Survey Corps, revealing what lies not only beyond their walls but also beyond the sea itself. Without going into spoiler territory for the manga, Eren finds himself in a much different spot than the end of the third season and will surely make for a titanic series of events to take place on the small screen when the series returns for its fourth and final season! Regardless, Yuki Kaji has done a fantastic job of bringing the protagonist to life throughout the anime and we look forward to seeing how he portrays the upcoming starling events of Attack On Titan in its upcoming episodes.

Twitter User Attack On Titan shared one of the clips from voice actor Yuki Kaji reading a children's book on his official Youtube channel, lending the same talent that brings Eren Jaeger to life via the popular anime franchise to helping kids pass the time during the pandemic:

Yûki Kaji (Eren Jaeger's seiyû) has started reading children's stories to help kids with COVID-19 quarantine, so sweet 💕 You can check it out on his YouTube channel: https://t.co/lhn7ngJ5Xu https://t.co/nVT5Zx2tTD — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) April 9, 2020

Yuki Kaji isn't just known for his role as Eren Jaeger in Attack On Titan, but supplies voices across numerous popular franchises! Shoto Todoroki of My Hero Academia, Speed O'Sound Sonic from One-Punch Man, and Koichi from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are just a few of the big name characters that he has helped bring to life. On top of these popular anime, Kaji has also done voices for characters from Weathering With You, Demon Slayer, Tokyo Ghoul, Food Wars!, and Fire Emblem to name a few other big time franchises!

What do you think of Eren Jaeger reading children's books? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

