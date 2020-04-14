Here Are Anime's Most Jaw-Dropping Twists as Ranked by Fans
The anime medium is one full of surprises. Time and again, shows have gone against fan expectations and twisted their arcs into something no one ever saw coming. Now, fans are opening up about the anime twists which took them totally off guard, and it is worth taking a second look at.
The whole thing began online when a Twitter user sent out a call to the anime fandom. Dangyo wanted netizens to spill their favorite jaw-dropping scenes from any anime that took them for a loop. It didn't take long for the answers to roll in, and some major series made the cut.
What’s y’alls favorite plot twist?? Something that had your jaw DROPPING like no other anime or manga has— 🥀 Dangyo 🥀 (@_dangyo) April 11, 2020
You can check out some of the picks below, but you better be prepared! There are some serious spoilers below for Attack on Titan and more. If you proceed any further, you are agreeing to seeing some huge spoilers, so read on with caution!
Of course, fans expected some series to make the list like Madoka Magica. However, picks like Bleach did surprise fans as some said Aizen's ultimate betrayal left them reeling. That is not to mention all of the Attack on Titan twists the manga has pulled over the years, but its revelation about the identities of the Armored Titan and Colossal Titan do stand out.
Of course, I have a pick of my own. My biggest shock came back in the day with Death Note. We all knew things were going to end badly for the series' main, but Ryuk's part in killing Light forced me to step away from the anime for a long time.
Attack on Titan Intensifies
Always this scene pic.twitter.com/6yXctZmimT— ʜøʟʟøᴡ (@hollowsdrip) April 11, 2020
A True Legend
The Aizen reveal I already knew but the part where he just stops Ichigo's theme song, one shots a Captain and then proceeds to just transform from Clark Kent to Superman as he f*cks off to Hueco Mundo with two Captains is still legendary for me.— Sheriff Sully (@sheriffsully) April 11, 2020
We Weren't Ready
Madoka Magica has one of the best pic.twitter.com/yAJvfzSj8R— Gullad🧸 (@cypher_GA) April 11, 2020
Guess Who's Back?
When Okuyassu came back alive. I just stood in awww like wtf??? pic.twitter.com/BalCHb98oM— Stunt Rabbit @AC New Horizons 🌴❤️ (@sonicmain23) April 11, 2020
A Small Surprise
When I found out haku was a dude— Pincy (@Freekermi) April 12, 2020
Shivering Sweet
Nothing will ever shake me up like the ending of code geass or the kaneki vs jason fight like that was history someone wrote that down and i still cant beleive it— Princess 🌸 (@Hibaniana) April 11, 2020
Way Too Satisfying
First time I saw Trunks pull up and merc Frieza pic.twitter.com/WTrzILOMRB— The Flamboyant One (@kobo_lobo) April 12, 2020
