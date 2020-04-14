Here Are Anime's Most Jaw-Dropping Twists as Ranked by Fans

The anime medium is one full of surprises. Time and again, shows have gone against fan expectations and twisted their arcs into something no one ever saw coming. Now, fans are opening up about the anime twists which took them totally off guard, and it is worth taking a second look at.

The whole thing began online when a Twitter user sent out a call to the anime fandom. Dangyo wanted netizens to spill their favorite jaw-dropping scenes from any anime that took them for a loop. It didn't take long for the answers to roll in, and some major series made the cut.

What’s y’alls favorite plot twist?? Something that had your jaw DROPPING like no other anime or manga has — 🥀 Dangyo 🥀 (@_dangyo) April 11, 2020

You can check out some of the picks below, but you better be prepared! There are some serious spoilers below for Attack on Titan and more. If you proceed any further, you are agreeing to seeing some huge spoilers, so read on with caution!

Of course, fans expected some series to make the list like Madoka Magica. However, picks like Bleach did surprise fans as some said Aizen's ultimate betrayal left them reeling. That is not to mention all of the Attack on Titan twists the manga has pulled over the years, but its revelation about the identities of the Armored Titan and Colossal Titan do stand out.

Of course, I have a pick of my own. My biggest shock came back in the day with Death Note. We all knew things were going to end badly for the series' main, but Ryuk's part in killing Light forced me to step away from the anime for a long time.

Did any of your jaw-dropping picks make the list? What twist would you add to the cut? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!