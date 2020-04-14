Femme My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows New Side of Fat Gum

✖

My Hero Academia's fourth season introduced us all to the interesting pro hero Fat Gum. As the members of Class 1-A took on their respective work studies as officially licensed pro heroes for the first time in the fourth season of the series, Fat Gum made his anime debut as this fan favorite oversaw Eijiro Kirishima's week alongside the member of the Big 3, Tamaki Amajiki. As the BMI Hero, Fat Gum has the ability to build fat on his body in order to better counter and absorb blows, and fans saw it in action when he and Kirishima took on one of the Eight Bullets.

One of the biggest fights of the Shie Hassaikai arc saw Fat Gum and Kirishima take on Kendo Rappa and Hekiji Tengai of the Eight Bullets, and this fight introduced the full slate of Fat Gum's abilities. Not only did this reveal what it means for his power set, Fat Gum's building of force within his fat resulted in a powerful expulsion of it that left him much thinner as a result. Both of these forms were definitely big hits with fans.

You would think we have seen all the different looks for the pro hero, but artist @hendoart (who you can find on Instagram here) proves that there are still new ways to show off Fat Gum with a femme take on the pro hero. Just as striking as the pro is in both the manga and anime, it's definitely a great argument for why Fat Gum needs to pop up more! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hendo (@hendoart) on Mar 18, 2020 at 11:20am PDT

As one of the key pro heroes introduced in My Hero Academia's fourth season, Fat Gum will continue to play a role in the anime going forward. Although news of its release is currently unavailable as of this writing, the fifth season of the anime was confirmed to be in the works shortly after the Season 4 finale came to a close.

What did you think of Fat Gum's big hero showcase in My Hero Academia's fourth season? How do you feel about his mentorship with Kirishima and Amajiki? Are you looking forward to seeing what's next to come from the pro in the anime's future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.