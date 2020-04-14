Tower of God Episode 3 Clip Teases a Deadly New Challenge (Exclusive)

✖

This week will see the release of a new Tower of God episode, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at the episode for you. The long-awaited anime is preparing to drop its third episode, and the clip above will give you a look at what Bam has gotten into. The poor kid has barely started his trek up the tower, and the Irregular has found himself in hot water with a new mission.

As you can see above, the Tower of God clip follows Bam and his current squad as they deal with another floor of the tower. The trio are given a challenge to locate something in ten minutes but there are twelve different doors to survey. Khun is quick to figure out there is more to this challenge than meets the eye, and the clip will leave you guessing what the quest is really about.

And as for Bam? Well, the poor guy is doing his best. Khun might have figured out the quest quickly, but his comrade is just trying to keep two feet on the ground at this point. You will be able to learn more about his part in this mission when Tower of God episode three debuts on Crunchyroll this Wednesday, April 15th.

Crunchyroll describes Tower of God as such, "A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, based on the comic series 'Tower of God' created by SIU and published by WEBTOON, this dark fantasy action series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he's ever known. Animation produced by TELECOM ANIMATION FILM. Production Management provided by SOLA ENTERTAINMENT. Coming to Crunchyroll spring 2020."

What do you make of this clip? Will you be keeping up with Tower of God this week? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

