Gundam Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Special Uniqlo Collaboration

The 40th Anniversary of Mobile Suit: Gundam has ushered in a variety of big time events and announcements that have surrounded what is arguably the most popular mech franchise in the world, with a new collaboration featuring the retailer of casual attire that goes by the name of Uniqlo. Not satisfied with simply providing some new attire that features the legendary mech suits, the collaboration between the classic anime franchise and the attire provider will also be creating unique Gundam plastic models, aka Gunplas, which has become a hot ticket item during this time of the coronavirus that has many fans home bound.

With over 500 million Gunplas sold the world over, the plastic models have definitely given us a fair number of different interpretations that span the television series, feature length films, and even light novel series that have never hit the world of anime proper before! With this collaboration between Gundam and Uniqlo, the fashion based on the legendary series including shirts and plastic models, the mech property and retail company have put together a special video that shows us the inside of Bandai headquarters and imagines these articles of clothing as if they were Gunplas themselves!

The 40th anniversary of the Gundam series took place last year, with the advent of the anime series that featured Amaro and Char going head to head in a battle of attrition among the stars. The celebration continues thanks in part to the release of the first Gundam plastic model which was released the following year and opened up a brand new avenue for the mech series to take the world by storm! Needless to say, even though the Summer Olympics were postponed hampering the event planned for the "G Satellite" which housed two Gundam plastic models inside, that isn't stopping the franchise from looking for new ways to bring the lore of mobile suits to the masses!

Uniqlo hasn't only dived into the world of Gundam when it comes to anime, as the clothing line has also created attire for the likes of Dragon Ball, Tokyo Ghoul, Hunter x Hunter, Pokemon, Sailor Moon, and several other big name anime franchises during its career. It will be interesting to see what new anime properties Uniqlo joins forces with down the road!

