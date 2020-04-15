Japan Will Get These Official Mothra Sneakers Soon

✖

2019 was a big year for the most popular "moth" kaiju named Mothra, arriving with a new interpretation thanks to the Legendary Pictures' sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and it looks like Japan will be honoring the frenemy of the lizard king with some official sneakers of its own! Mothra has had decades of history thanks to the kaiju creating production studio of Toho, appearing in countless movies in both Japan and North America though appearing on a set of kicks is certainly a new look for the flying terror that is normally summoned by two singing girls!

In the recent feature length sequel released last year, Mothra was awoken from a deep slumber, assisting Godzilla in his quest to become the king of the monsters while battling the three headed nightmare of King Ghidorah! During the film, Mothra's primary antagonist came in the form of Rodan, a high flying giant Pterodactyl that ruled the skies with its insane wing span. Mothra was eventually killed in the movie, but in dying, gave Godzilla a huge power boost that helped the huge lizard regain his spot as the King of the Monsters!

Twitter User KaijuNews shared the news that Mothra would be getting its own sneakers in Japan later this month, featuring a color scheme that points to the aesthetic of the giant moth, as well as sharing a neat symbol for the frenemy of Godzilla that was made more famous by last year's Legendary Pictures release:

Patrick has announced new Mothra inspired shoes. This release marks Patrick's third addition in their Godzilla collab line that has previously featured Godzilla and Chibi Godzilla. The new shoes will be released in Japan towards the end of this month for around $147 a pair. pic.twitter.com/Dote976YeB — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) April 7, 2020

Though the Mothra we saw in Godzilla King of the Monsters died, the end of the film showed an egg that might hint at a new version of the moth appearing in the crossover film that is set to be released this year in Godzilla Vs. Kong. It will be interesting to see how the giant moth comes into play with the titanic clash between the king of the kaiju and the ruler of Skull Island!

What do you think of these Mothra inspired sneakers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.