Social Media Geeks Out After Learning About National Anime Day

National Anime Day is today, April 15th, and both fans of the medium and companies alike are coming to social media to share their love of the television series, movies, and manga that have helped given us some of the biggest stories and characters in pop culture. With any series that categorizes itself as "anime" being celebrated, there are fans of Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Sailor Moon, and countless others arriving to share their recommendations, fan works, and love of their favorite series. With this time of quarantine keeping many in their homes, there's no better time than now to pick a new anime to binge!
With that being said, let's dive into some of the biggest reactions!
Demon Slayer Dropping Some Love
Happy #NationalAnimeDay!— Aleks Le (@AleksLeVO) April 15, 2020
This Saturday, EP 24 of the Demon Slayer dub will air. One of my fav freakouts! Looking at this pic really makes me miss working in the studio with everyone. Being able to be there in the moment & play off of each other's creative energy is a blessing 💕 pic.twitter.com/s0oQEQDSdF
Anime Cats
Happy #NationalAnimeDay!
What anime should we make a costume from next? pic.twitter.com/J07XqChOCr— Cat Cosplay (@Cat_Cosplay) April 15, 2020
Sharing Some Naruto Heat
In honor of #NationalAnimeDay i just wanted to share this slept on moment of Madara vs the shinobi alliance 💯💯💯😤😤😤💯💯💯😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/OxVdwvzDXN— Thoi (@CodeNameThoi) April 15, 2020
Toei Animation Joins Brawl!
#NationalAnimeDay has lovingly reminded us of our first anime series, Ōkami Shōnen Ken. 🐺👦— Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) April 15, 2020
Tell us in the comments what's the first anime that you ever watched! pic.twitter.com/d51eKWrsz6
No Better Time To Recommend Gurren Lagen
Happy #NationalAnimeDay Go watch Gurren Lagann! It's one of the greatest anime of all time! pic.twitter.com/wex1aake7p— The Gurren Lagann Guy (@KingFoxkage25) April 15, 2020
The Best Day Of The Year
It's the best day of the year!!!!! #NationalAnimeDay🎊 https://t.co/vIoUqWCRhj— lootanime (@lootanime) April 15, 2020
Always A Good Time For Titans
Happy #NationalAnimeDay
3 amazing seasons of Attack on Titan pic.twitter.com/oi87IUBeUB— Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) April 15, 2020
Amazing Sketches
It's #NationalAnimeDay so you know we have to show some love to our illustrator @humanmgn pic.twitter.com/NIWJZyKtam— Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) April 15, 2020
Big Ups To The 90s
i still love you my 90's anime 😘😘#NationalAnimeDay pic.twitter.com/aUUWPj966D— ManduNiNisha²³²³ 🐱🐻🐨 (@lali_lalisa17) April 15, 2020
