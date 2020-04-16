These Are the Anime Fans Say They'll Never Get Tired Of

When you get into the world of anime, you learn quickly there are some series you're good to let go once you have finished them. These one-and-done anime are fine in their own right, but they cannot hold a candle to the shows fans come back to time and again. Now, netizens are shouting out the anime they have no issues seeing again and again.

The whole thing began over on Twitter when the user TheBlerdGurl made a post for National Anime Day. The holiday takes place in April every year, and they decided to ask which anime series social media says are good to watch over and over again.

Happy #NationalAnimeDay ! What is the one anime series you can watch over and over again and NEVER get tired of it? Mine is #GhostintheShellSAC pic.twitter.com/wF02pTpWx1 — theblerdgurl™️ is always working remotely (@theblerdgurl) April 15, 2020

And the results? Well, you can check out some in the slides below. The answers vary by user, but you can see some trends in the flood of responses.

For most fans, it seems classic is the way to go. The ability to rewatch a show over and over again comes down to quality with aa dash of nostalgia. That means series like Cowboy Bebop and Yu Yu Hakusho reign supreme on this list. Of course, other old-school series such as Ghost in the Shell, Inuyasha, and Trigun also made the cut.

The thing missing most noticeably on this list is current anime. Some shows like Death Note and My Hero Academia made the cut, but longer modern series like One Piece did not get mentioned as much. It would be hard to rewatch shows like Naruto often given how many episodes it carries, and that difficulty helps push fans to revisit the classics when they need to binge another anime ASAP.

