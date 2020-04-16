Fire Force Season 2 Designs Surface Online

Of the many anime series that dropped last year in 2019, only one featured supernatural fire fighters attempting to stop beings made of flame from destroying the city and the fine characters of Fire Force are looking to make a return this summer for their second season, with the franchise releasing new character designs for some of our favorite protagonists! The story of Shinra and his band of flame combatants was brought to life by David Productions, the fine folks behind JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and the animation for the series it top notch. We're crossing our fingers that this same level of care is brought to the next installment!

The first season of the series ended with Shinra a full fledged member of the Fire Force, using his unique ability to propel himself via flames rocketing out of his feet. What the smiling, devil-like teen is hiding is the painful past that involved the loss of his mother in what he originally thought was an accident, but may have in fact been planned by a nefarious force from the start! The series easily became one of the most watched anime franchises last year, and it is certain to have that audience carry over with its future adventures!

The below designs show off Shinra and several other members of the Fire Force being given familiar, yet streamlined, uniforms that they were into their fire fighting battles on a regular basis:

New Fire Force Season 2 Character Visuals!🔥 pic.twitter.com/ObDKs4cSFR — Devil's Footprints | 悪魔の足跡 (@FireForce_8) April 14, 2020

The official description for season two of Fire Force, for those wondering what the future holds for our favorite anime fire fighters, reads as such:

"Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze."

A specific date has yet to be released for the series' return but if it takes a page from its first sesason, the second installment of Fire Force will be a high energy, action packed adventure that sets itself apart from many other anime in the market today!

