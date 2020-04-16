My Hero Academia Gives Better Look at New High-End Nomu

✖

The Paranormal Liberation War is currently in full swing, and with the League of Villains unleashing their ever expanding numbers, the antagonist collective has some aces up their sleeves when it comes to the creations of Dr. Garaki, the High End Nomu! The professional heroes of Endeavor, Mirko, Eraserhead, and Present Mic are but a few of the crime fighters that are neck deep in villains and genetic nightmares, and the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga explores not only the power of these new Nomu, but how intelligent they are when it comes to battle!

Warning! If you haven't had the chance to catch up with My Hero Academia's manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

The High End Nomu are unique creations because they are using the genetic material from both deceased heroes and villains, combining their Quirks into some of the most powerful beings walking the earth. While the first few Nomu we experienced early on in the franchise didn't seem to have much when it came to overall brain power, the High Ends now seemingly can be very introspective and examine the battlefield with a strategic mind. The female Nomu who is assaulted by Eraserhead and Present Mic begins breaking down the fight and realizes what she needs to do to survive!

The High End Nomu realizes that Eraserhead has the unique Quirk of being able to erase one's ability to access their powers as long as he looks at them with his open eyes. As the Nomu begins to understand her own powers, she unfortunately doesn't get the opportunity to put into practice her "battle tendency" as she is blown away by the insane power exhibited by Endeavor. With her legs blown away and the Nomu taken out of the battle, the professional heroes divert their attention to the true threat of the Paranormal Liberation Front, the super powered Shigaraki. With the decaying super villain given a serious power boost by the mad scientist Garaki, the heroes are sure to have their biggest fight of the franchise to date!

The Nomu have been a terrifying part of the My Hero Academia franchise since its early days and with their continued evolution, we look forward to see what scary shape they continue to take down the line.

What did you think of the abilities of this new High End Nomu? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

