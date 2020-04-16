My Hero Academia Shares Its Definition of a True Hero

✖

As you can guess by the name, My Hero Academia has no shortage of heroes. The series has quickly become one of the top superhero titles in the world, and it is no secret why. The well-thought exploration put into each character is undeniable, and they are all searching to become the best hero possible. But thanks to a brand-new chapter, fans have learned a new definition of hero which few Pro Heroes fail to live up to.

Recently, the definition was revealed when My Hero Academia: Vigilantes put out a new chapter. The words came from Knuckle Duster himself as he looked back on his life. The vigilante has been missing in action for awhile, but he resurfaced long enough to drop off a letter for Koichi. It is there the man explained the real definition of a hero, and it one few can live by.

"The smallest fraction of people - the rarest of the rare - manage to hold on to their goodness and humanity when faced with misfortune. Depending on the individual, remaining a good person can be unimaginably hard. It's those who overcome that challenge that I call heroes," Knuckle Duster shared.

As it turns out, the man believes his time as Speed-O-Clock did not make him into a hero. The way Knuckle Duster reacted to losing his Quirk turned him into a monster, but Koichi's mentor says the boy has all the makings of a true hero.

"You're one of the rare ones, born with that unshakable goodness within. A true hero. My hero," the man shared.

Much like Koichi, there are other heroes who share that same instinct which Knuckle Duster says is so rare. Izuku Midoriya also handled his struggles graciously as did All Might. Now, it seems other heroes like Shoto Todoroki are starting to get on board with that attitude, and that can only mean good things for Class 1-A moving forward.

Do you agree with this definition? Do you think the kids of Class 1-A fall into this category then? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

