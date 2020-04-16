The God of High School Shares First Trailer and Release Window

Crunchyroll Originals has been powering ahead with some of the past year's biggest titles. From In/Spectre to Tower of God, the brand has brought to life a slew of series, and it seems another kingly show is about to debut. The first trailer for The God of High School is here, and it is as action-packed as you would like.

Over at Crunchyroll, the first trailer for The God of High School went live not long ago. The exciting clip gives fans a view at three of three of the show's main characters, and they are all ready to fight at a moment's notice.

The trailer, which can be seen below, shows Jin Mori in all his kinetic action. The carefree fighter looks in his element when in the ring, and his martial arts skills ensure he takes down whoever he is paired against. The same can be said for Han Daewi and Yoo Mira who complete the top three trio with their own unique fighting styles.

The heavens will rumble. The God of High School COMING SOON! pic.twitter.com/gIoAsoM870 — God of High School (@GOHS_official) April 16, 2020

"Within the trailer, fans will get an action-packed introduction to Jin Mori, the carefree, easy-going protagonist of the series who loves to fight using Taekwondo, Han Daewi, a compassionate Kyokushin karate user who values his friends, and Yoo Mira, a Moonlight sword user determined to carry on her family’s tradition," Crunchyroll describes the trailer.

A series of character bios were also shared which you can read below. The blurbs will give you a batter senses of the characters and what The God of High School is all about. From afar, the story follows a three leads as they and many others entered The God of High School tournament to see who the toughest fighter of all the students is. But behind the scenes, there is more going on that fans will love learning about when the show debuts this summer.

Jin Mori: A sixteen-year-old whose taekwondo, which he learned from his grandfather, makes him undefeatable. Nothing is more important to him than being the best fighter of all, and his current record out of 299 fights is 297 wins and 2 draws. He decides to participate in the God of High School tournament, an interdisciplinary martial arts competition, after suffering the first loss of his life against Judge R, one of the tournament's judges.

Yoo Mira: The 25th Master of the Moon Light Sword Style. She pretends to be a fragile high schooler, but she has the strength to easily overpower an entire group of delinquents in a fight. She prefers guys who are macho, because she's been told that she needs to marry a man strong enough to help her resurrect her family's sword style. For that reason, she's participating in GOH to find a potential husband.

Han Daewi: One of the "Mad Cows," a duo that once controlled the entire Gangnam area. He's been working part-time jobs to pay the medical bills for his partner in the duo, who fell ill with an incurable disease, but the part-time work available to high schoolers is barely enough to cover the daily medical bills and won't cover a cure. He joins GOH after being told that he can save his friend if he wins.

