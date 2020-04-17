Anime Fans React To Anime Expo 2020's Cancellation Due To Pandemic

2020 has been a tough year for many entertainment industries due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the world of anime being no different, and with one of the biggest anime events of the year being canceled with Anime Expo 2020, fans are understandably upset about the long running convention's closing of its doors for this year. The convention however is making the right decision ultimately, skipping this year in order to protect the usual con-goers during these uncertain times and will hopefully return in 2021 with its usual stable of guests, events, and panels that have made Anime Expo such a big name.

Anime Expo 2020 was originally set to take place in California at the Los Angeles Convention Center starting on July 2nd and ending on the 5th. With the recent announcement, the convention is offering refunds for those who had already purchased their tickets for the events and will surely have more updates throughout the year for future plans!