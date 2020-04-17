Digimon Adventure Preview Teases Omnimon's First Battle

Digimon Adventure's big reboot series has been a major hit so far as new fans of the franchise seem to be enjoying themselves. The same can be said for veteran fans of the original incarnation of the series from over 20 years ago, but this new series showed just how much it's willing to shake things up from that first series with the arrival of one of the strongest Digimon from that original series, Omnimon. But with Omnimon's big debut in the new series taking older fans by surprise, the next episode just might flip the script even more so.

Episode 3 of the series is titled "And to the Digital World," and the preview for the episode teases Omnimon's big battle with Algomon. Although this new virus threat has not been officially labeled as Algomon, this was a classic Mega level Digimon that warrants just as powerful of a Digimon to face off against it. You can check it out in the video above!

The second episode of the series gave older fans of the franchise major flashbacks to Children's War Game!, one of the short films that was used as part of Digimon: The Movie in the United States. In that short film, Tai and Matt ventured into the Internet in order to face off a constantly evolving virus Digimon that threatened to launch a nuclear missile. But the difference here is that the missile actually launches.

Tai and Matt were unable to stop Algomon from launching a nuclear missile in the United States, and thus pushed Greymon and Garurumon to new levels in the fight. Thanks to new upgrades from their Digivices, the two of them summoned Omnimon at the end of the second episode and now will do battle.

This will be one of the first major battles in the anime overall, and the episode title teases we'll soon be getting to see the main Digital World for the new series too! So there's lots to be excited about from this next episode. Are you excited for the next episode of Digimon Adventure:?

What did you think of the first two episodes of the big reboot series? Are you curious to see where the new anime will go after such a big showing from Omnimon so soon in the new series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

