Fire Force Season 2 Shares New Character Designs

The anime adaptation for Atsushi Okubo's Fire Force had one of the most notable runs from last year. Not only was it delayed and later altered due to unfortunate real life events, but also had several production delays throughout its first season run overall. But when the first season wrapped last year, Fire Force announced that it would be coming back for another season sometime in 2020. Details for the second season have been scarce following the debut of the new season's trailer and poster, but that's changed with a new look at the season from Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine official website.

Fire Force's second season, now officially titled Fire Force: Chapter 2, is still currently on track for a release in the Summer 2020 anime season, and will feature a returning cast and staff. But while the cast is set to return, the characters will be getting some new looks for the second season as the first peek at their character designs feature a new uniform for Company 8.

The first character designs show this update with a sleeker look for the Fire Force uniforms with darker greys. The most notable change is with Tamaki, who not only gets a much different base outfit from what we saw in the first season (covering more skin than that original outfit as well), but it seems like she'll also be getting a sister outfit too! Check it out below:

(Photo: Kodansha)

Fire Force's second season might currently be on track for a release this Summer, but that could change if the novel coronavirus continues to impact anime productions over the next couple of months. Fans have begun to see how the Spring anime season has been impacted as a result of the efforts to combat COVID-19 with social distancing and quaratine practices, and that could continue into the Summer. Many anime are currently eyeing Summer as a replacement for some Spring premieres, so if everything holds together it's going to be quite the competitive Summer!

What do you think of the new Company 8 uniforms for Fire Force: Chapter 2? Are you excited to see the second season of the series? What are you hoping to see play out? What did you think of the first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Weekly Shonen Magazine

