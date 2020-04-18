Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Shares New Poster, English Title

The next movie in the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise may be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping the studio responsible for the finale of the movie series from dropping not only a new poster for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 but an English title for the film that goes by Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time! The story looks to tell the final story of Shinji Ikari and his fellow Eva pilots as they fight angels in an alternate world to the one we grew to know in the original tv series of Neon Genesis Evangelion!

The poster itself is as surreal as the franchise, simply showing a set of train tracks that were shown during the finale of the television series. While the original ending was one of the most surreal anime experiences of all time, choosing to merge flashbacks from the series in order to give a strange ending to the journey of Shinji Ikari and comapny. As fans later learned, this was due to the studio responsible for the anime running out of funds and a new ending was created in a film appropriately titled The End of Evangelion that still gave us a bizarre finale, albeit a more comprehensive one. It will be interesting to see if the finale of the Rebuild of Evangelion films manages to hold onto the surreal nature of these original endings when it releases in the future.

The Official Twitter Account for the film shared this brand new poster for the final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion, with the website that is linked to it giving us this first look into what the movie will be called for North American release whenever it makes its way to the west:

A release date for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has yet to be confirmed, though it was originally slated to be released this summer, but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop when it comes to the return of this new interpretation of NERV.

What do you think of the new poster and English title for the film? What do you expect to happen in this final film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Evangelion!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.