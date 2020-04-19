These Are the Best Anime Backgrounds Out There for Zoom Video Calls

When it comes to anime, there are all kinds of series out there to enjoy. But as so many fans have found themselves isolation these days due to the pandemic, anime has become a whole new kind of useful. We have the tech to stay connected nowadays but need a pick-me-up during video calls on occasion. So if you need a new virtual background for your next Zoom meeting, we have you covered.

And how is that? Well, there is nothing more professional than showing out your favorite anime during a meeting, right? Depending on where and who you are meeting with, an anime background can make things a little more lively, and we have collected a few of the best backgrounds out there.

You can check out the full list of images below and commit them to your Zoom library. Video calling can be totally changed with a simple image swap, and a slew of anime studios know that. From Studio Ghibli to Shonen Jump, several companies have released high-quality backgrounds from their most famous titles. So if you want to meet with Totoro alongside your boss, well - you can do that now.

Of course, there are some backgrounds out there that fans want, and we've got them. The great thing about anime is that it can take you to places you never could in real life. These virtual backgrounds can give you a taste of what living in the World of Pokemon might be like, so use these pseudo green screens with respect!

HT - ANN