Food Wars Fans are Definitely Emotional Following Pandemic Delay

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma has unfortunately announced that its fifth and final season will be delayed indefinitely due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Japan is entering a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 disease, and this unfortunately means that many of our favorite anime productions will be impacted as a result. Several major anime for the Spring 2020 season have already been delayed with notable schedule shifts including Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld, and Pokemon: The Series, and unfortunately now Food Wars has joined that club.

This is another major hit on the season, and now fans are definitely feeling emotional as Food Wars' newest season took its first steps into the final BLUE arc of the series with the latest episode of the season. But with this delay, it's going to be quite a while before fans can see what's coming next.

