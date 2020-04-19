Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 is Already a Big Hit with Fans

Kaguya-sama: Love is War was one of the hardest hitting romantic comedies released last year, and fans had been eagerly anticipating the premiere of the second ever since it was confirmed to be in the works several months ago. Although the Spring 2020 anime season has taken a few hits in its lineup due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, one of the big anime that's still making the rounds is thankfully the second season of this hit series. The first two episodes have now premiered as of this writing, and it's already another major hit.

With the first two episodes of the second season returning to the romantic shenanigans between Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, the developments in their respective characters from the first season are beginning to show as well. These two are taking things just a bit farther than last time.

As the events of the first season influence each of their plans to make the other confess, these first two episodes have resulted in several fun moments. Not to mention that the opening theme for the second season is another banger! Read on to see what fans are saying about Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 so far, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!