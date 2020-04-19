Pokemon Fans Won't Stop Until Ash Reunites with Greninja

There is a wrong which needs to be righted by Pokemon, and fans aren't going to let the brand forget it. It doesn't take long to search for Greninja online and see all his advocates out there. Ash Ketchum may have let go of the pocket monster but fans have not by any means. And thanks to one user on Reddit, their pent-up frustration has bubbled up as a call to action for frustrated fans.

Over on Reddit, a user known as Fawful93 felt it was time to call out Pokemon once more for what it did to Greninja back in the day. Not only is the Pokemon one one of the strongest starter evolutions out there, but it is known as one of the most powerful. Fans like Fawful93 have wanted the character to return for some time, and they agree Pokemon needs to do it now.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

"It's not a mystery that the final part of the XY anime was very frustrating, between Ash losing the Pokemon league at the very last and then him leaving Greninja, one of his most powerful Pokemon. But the latter got a brand new level of frustration from me when I think about how the series changed the formula with the newest series, Pokemon Journeys," the user wrote.

"Now, it's safe to say that the idea of Pokemon Journeys wasn't even planned back then, but precluding every chances to make Greninja ever returning again in the future with that ridiculous excuse was a stupid decision, and I'm afraid that by seeing how Greninja won the japanese poll.of pokemon popularity, with almost 40000 votes over Lucario, that decision could really backfire to them."

Clearly, fans are in agreement with the author as the slides below are filled with comments seconding Fawful93. Pokemon's new anime may have given Ash some favorites like Gengar and Riolu. But in the wake of Greninja's absence, some fans will actively root against Ash just to prove a point. There are plenty more who are fine with Ash's desire to start anew in every region just as many gamers do in real life. But when it comes to Pokemon as special as Charizard and Greninja, letting go is way easier said than done.

So, where do you stand on this debate? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCBto talk all things comics and anime!