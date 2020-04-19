Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Turns to LEGO to Bring a Masked Monster to Life

Yu-Gi-Oh has introduced all kinds of monsters over the year with some like the Blue-Eyes White Dragon being popular picks. From the anime to the trading card game, there are well over a hundred monsters to feel out when making a deck. Of course, that means there are fans willing to go the extra mile for their favorite Duel Monsters, and one fan brought theirs to life thanks to some spare LEGO pieces.

Over on Reddit, the user mortalityrate1111 hit up fans with a little project of theirs. The user decided to blend their passion for LEGO and Yu-Gi-Oh into one. That left them with enough time to create the Masked Hero Dark Law out of LEGO pieces, and the end result is pretty perfect.

As you can see below, the LEGO figure build brings Masked Hero Dark Law to life from the pose and up. The character has got all the talons and spikes counted in their Yu-Gi-Oh card art, and the color scheme matches as well. Of course, fans are loving the build, but you will have to take some initiative to make this on your own.

After all, there are no licensed Yu-Gi-Oh LEGO kits out there, and that is a shame on its own. The toy company is known for being one of the biggest brick brands out there. Fans would give plenty to create their top Duel Monsters out of LEGO, and they can always do custom builds just like this fan. However, if LEGO were to okay a licensed kit to build a Duel Disk for instance, there's no doubt the item would sell out. But for now, it is up to fans like these to keep the LEGO Duel Monsters dream alive with their own impressive builds.

