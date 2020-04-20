Boruto Promo Previews Himawari's Fist Day at the Academy

✖

Boruto is unashamed about its focus on Naruto's son but the Hokage has another kid to take care of. Hinata and he had their second child not too long after Boruto came around, and Himawari is a favorite with fans. Now, a new promo for the anime confirms Himawari is about to get a taste of the ninja lifestyle, and fans aren't sure if the little girl is going to like what she sees.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation put forth a promo for its new episode earlier this week. It was there fans watched as Himawari edged her way into the Ninja Academy for a special prospective day. Kids interested in joining the school are going to be allowed in for a day to see what they can expect as students, and Himawari wants to give it a shot.

"Himawari gets to decide what she wants to be," the Boruto promo stresses as Himawari finds herself stuck between two words. On one hand, she is the child of a Hyuuga and Uzumaki which predestines her to be powerful. But as her mother has given up the ninja lifestyle in most ways, Himawari is given the chance to choose what she wants.

Does she want to be a ninja like her father and brother? Or will she forego official training and live a life like the one Hinata enjoys now? To find out, Himawari is going to go to the Ninja Academy to test the water, and the promo seems her having fun. But as netizens know, the pressure that comes with being a shinobi is immense, and Himawari has yet to experience such weight for herself. So when it comes time to lift, fans aren't sure if the heroine will want to carry that kind of burden.

