These Are the Most Underrated Anime Which Fans Really Love

There are thousands of anime series out there. With the medium dating back decades now, there are tons of series which fly under the radar each season. It is said that Japan churns out a 100 new series each year, so you can imagine some of them must be hidden gems, and netizens know that all too well. So when one user made a call to action to hype underrated anime, it is no surprise fans flocked together.

The plea was made by the user animesvns who wanted fans to shout out the series they think need more love. The now-viral post has kicked off a huge conversation within the fandom about anime which never got the chance to shine, and some must-watch series made the cut.

You can see a slew of those picks below, but they scratch just the surface. Picks like Noragami and Death Parade do deserve way more praise than they've ever gotten. The supernatural series hide plenty of substance underneath the surface, but they are not alone in that.

As some personal picks, Mushshi-shi reigns at the top of my list of underrated series. The quiet show is an anthology of sorts, but each story follows a man named Ginko who can see Mushi which are otherworldly creatures who appear on Earth. The contemplative series is a slow burn, but Mushshi-shi will not let you down once you've invested in it.

Other series like Paranoia Agent, Space Dandy, and Princess Principal rank high on my list. Now, it is time for you to see whether you've watched any of the picks which the anime fandom suggests... and then add those you have not to your queue.

