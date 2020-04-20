One-Punch Man Video Imagines Saitama's Perfect Spar with Suiryu

One-Punch Man's first season was an anomaly. Due to the strength and passion of those involved behind the scenes, the first season ended up being one of the most gorgeous and well received anime releases not only of the 2010s, but of all time. Unfortunately, this also meant that any follow up to this first season was going to have a black cloud hanging over it as it needed to accomplish the impossible task of somehow meeting the expectations fans had of the anime following that first season. This was especially troublesome as Season 2 has one of the best fights in the series.

As Saitama entered a martial arts tournament in the second season in order to figure out what they were all about, he came across the boastful fighter Suiryu. The anime had quite the showcase for this fight as Suiryu unleashed the full force of his fury in this one way battle, but what if it looked a little different?

Artist chikodarkzcaguaii memasd did just that on YouTube as they had animated a much different version of the fight between Saitamaand Suiryu at the end of this tournament, and it's recently gone viral with fans on Reddit as they begin to debate how it compares to how the fight was presented and animated in the official anime series. You can check out this slick animation in the video above!

One-Punch Man Season 2 had a number of detractors before it even premiered officially as there were several notable changes made behind the scenes. Not only was it handled by a different studio and staff, the anime had a much tighter schedule than the first season did. The reception to this second season has been mixed, and that could potentially be a factor as to why a third season had not been announced yet...among other significant worldwide events.

One of the major highlights for this season was the fight between Saitama and Suiryu, and it goes to show that the base fight between the two was so cool in Yusuke Murata's take on the series that the anime would excel as long as it had a suitable amount of time to produce it! But what do you think?

What did you think of One-Punch Man Season 2? What did you think of the fight between Saitama and Suiryu in particular? What were your favorite moments of Season 2 overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

