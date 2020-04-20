When Is Dragon Ball Super Coming Back?

✖

Dragon Ball Super has done the near-impossible: it has surpassed Dragon Ball Z as a worldwide phenomenon. In fact, during its climatic Tournament of Power arc, Dragon Ball Super had fans all over the globe on the edge of their seats, watching Goku's evolution to godly levels of power with Ultra Instinct. Then things went sideways for fans: Toei Animation ended the Dragon Ball Super anime in 2018 with episode 131 - right at the height of its popularity. Even though the story of Dragon Ball Super has continued with the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie and a bold new manga arc, many fans have been stuck wondering:

Is Dragon Ball Super's anime ever coming back?

The simple, honest, answer to that question is: we don't know. No one outside of Toei and its merchandising / licensing partners really knows for sure, right now.

There's been rumor that yes, the next installment of Dragon Ball Super anime is in the works at Toei, and the company seemed to confirm more Dragon Ball anime was coming, back when the series first went on hiatus. However at this point, we're not even fully sure its going to be called "Dragon Ball Super," or if we could see the start a whole new installment of the anime series. The manga is still ongoing, which is very strong evidence that the anime will still retain its DBS identity and canon - but again, not confirmed. The original rumors about a "2uper" sequel series coming soon have been all debunked, and a lot of Dragon Ball fans were greatly disappointed that there wasn't a big Dragon Ball Super Jump Festa 2020 announcement.

The lack of forward progress hasn't just been with Dragon Ball Super's anime, either: The next Dragon Ball Super movie was supposed to be in the works after the success of Dragon Ball Super: Broly - but again, nothing official has been announced. We have no idea what the story would be, or how it's related to the current canon of the manga/anime. All we know for sure is that Dragon Ball Super: Broly made the most money of any film in the series, and franchises do love to keep milking cash cows.

So, to sum things up: there's been enough innuendo about more Dragon Ball Super anime and movies being released, but no actual evidence that it's arriving any time soon. Instead, the franchise is currently resting on the manga's increasing popularity, while testing new ground with projects like the Dragon Ball Z: Kakrot video game, or Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime. Those extensions of the main series are earning either profit or attention, for the franchise, so really, there's no rush for Dragon Ball Super to continue.

...But we definitely want it to!

You can read new Dragon Ball Super chapters online HERE. The Anime is still on hiatus.

