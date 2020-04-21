Attack on Titan Comes to Life with a Fan-Teaser for Final Season

Attack on Titan's final season continues to be one of the most anticipated anime releases of this year (granted everything rolls along smoothly by its presumed Fall 2020 window), but the series has not revealed much about this fourth and final season after it was announced last Summer. Outside of a brief tease at the end of the third season's second part, there have not been much released in terms of new visuals or teaser trailers. Fans have taken matters into their own hands because of this, and have crafted their own versions of what the final season might look like.

One such awesome example comes from artist @animated_agent (who you can find on Instagram here), who imagined what a potential teaser for the final season would look like with a tense stand off between the older Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman. This comes from a particularly notable moment towards the final climax of the series, so it's quite the intense tease for what could be on the way in the official final season! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Mandiola (@animated_agent) on Apr 18, 2020 at 4:28pm PDT

The announcement that the next season of the anime would be the final one certainly took fans by surprise considering the manga has yet to officially come to an end. But each new chapter of the series continues the descent towards its series finale, so the anime will most certainly have a lot to draw from when it finally debuts.

If the current delays in production schedules as a result of the novel coronavirus continue, however, the final season of the series (as well as the monthly releases of the manga) could potentially be impacted as well. Which means it could be even longer before we start to see official materials from the anime! Thankfully, fans are jumping into the fray with awesome interpretations! But if the anime doesn't act fast, artists like @animated_agent just might animate the entire season themselves...

Are you excited to see Attack on Titan's final season when it eventually premieres? What scenes are you most excited to see from the manga brought to life in the anime?Which characters do you hope survive until the end of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

