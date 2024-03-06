Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Stars React to Show Renewal in Emotional Video

Avatar: The Last Airbender is ready to expand its horizons at Netflix. Not long ago, the live-action series made its debut to solid reviews from fans, and now the series is getting bigger. Earlier today, reports confirmed Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting two more seasons, and the show's cast has broken its silence with an emotional video.

The clip, as you can see below, comes courtesy of Netflix. The company was able to get actor Daniel Day Kim, who plays Fire Lord Ozai, in on the gag. After telling Kim about the season renewals, the actor got on a video chat with the main cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the stage was set. He tricked the group into thinking season two was a no-go, but Kim switched things up shortly after by revealed the two season order.

As you can tell, the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender is hyped about the news. From Gordon Cormier (Aang) to Kiawentiio (Katara) and Dallas Liu (Zuko), a number of the stars tear up at the news. Kim goes on to confirm the cast will be seeing a lot of each other in the new few years. From filming to marketing and beyond, Avatar: The Last Airbender has a long future ahead of it, and that means its cast does as well.

If you have not seen Avatar: The Last Airbender yet, the Netflix adaptation has season one available right now. With eight episodes to its name, the Netflix series earned mostly positive reviews from critics, and fans welcomed the show with a warm embrace. Despite making changes to the original series, Avatar: The Last Airbender is an authentic reimagining of Nickelodeon's hit cartoon. So as you can imagine, fans have high expectations for Netflix's journey through Book Two and Book Three.

What do you think about Netflix's big renewal for Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

Be sure to check out CBS Sports for everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII including predictions, analysis, betting lines, and more!