Is Avatar: The Last Airbender Teasing a New Animated Series?

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been around the block a few times since its launch. After the animated series launched on Nickelodeon more than a decade ago, Aang and his gang became TV legends for fans. These days, the franchise is back in headlines thanks to its new live-action TV series. It won't be long now until Avatar: The Last Airbender also revives its animated lineup with a film, and now, a new rumor suggests the series is eyeing a totally new TV show.

As for the rumor's source, it comes from a digital book service of all places. Edelweiss listed a new Avatar novel titled Reckoning of Roku. The service, which allows publishers to track their book catalogs, posted a description for the upcoming novel as well. It was there users spotted an interesting note about the future of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Under the book's key selling points, Avatar: The Last Airbender is referred to as a hot series. "A brand-new live-action adaption of Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to stream on Netflix in 2024. And a new animated series from Avatar Studios, featuring a brand-new Avatar, is currently in production and is set to release in 205, which will set the perfect landscape for the continuation of our series."

Earlier in the blurb, Edelweiss ties the Reckoning of Roku to The Rise of Kyoshi, a recent novel that explores the iconic Avatar. With both of these novels exploring bygone Avatars, some fans are thinking Avatar Studios is laying ground for a brand-new Avatar to appear. Of course, the studio has not shared any word on that topic. The only project we know Avatar Studios has in store is a feature film slated for 2025, and director Lauren Montgomery will oversee its debut.

With the recent revival of Avatar: The Last Airbender, fans do believe a new animated series is overdue. The original show launched in 2005, and its sequel The Legend of Korra followed from 2012 to 2014. It has been a decade since the animated series reared its head with new content, and with Avatar Studios in the wings, it is high time for the IP to resurface.

What do you think about this latest Avatar: The Last Airbender rumor? Where would you like to see the series go in the future? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

