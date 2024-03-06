Blood of Zeus Season 2 Drops Production Update

Powerhouse Animation has been a big studio when it comes to Netflix creating animated originals, with the studio returning to the land of Greece via Blood of Zeus this summer. While a release date has already been announced for the second season, Powerhouse has dropped a major production update for the brutal series. Get ready to re-enter the world of the gods as Blood of Zeus is sure to be fit to bursting with them in 2024.

When Blood of Zeus arrived in 2020, we here at ComicBook.com gave it a perfect score of "5 Out Of 5". Here's an excerpt from the review itself, "Like Castlevania and Seis Manos before it, Blood of Zeus delivers on that high-intensity violence and gore that made the other two special. Due to the grandiose nature of the characters and their designs, however, this violence is taken to a fun new level as the scope of the fights have been taken to a new degree with varied monster fights sprinkled in throughout the one on one battles we get throughout. While there can be a few moments of stiffness due to the elaborate character design, nothing is jarring enough to kick you out of the experience entirely."

Blood of Zeus Season 2 is Done

When it comes to Powerhouse Animation's resume, the studio has worked on Castlevania, Masters of The Universe: Revelation, and Seis Manos. The production house has also worked in the world of video games, supplying animations for the likes of Sonic Origins, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, and Exit The Gungeon to name a few. In a new social media update, Blood of Zeus confirmed that the second season was now finished, months before it would arrive on Netflix.

If you wanted to learn more about Blood of Zeus, Netflix released an official description of the series that will return to the streaming service on May 15th, "A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army."

Has Blood of Zeus been your favorite work from Powerhouse Animation? Which Netflix original series do you think will be the biggest of 2024 when the dust clears? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Greek mythology.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

Be sure to check out CBS Sports for everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII including predictions, analysis, betting lines, and more!