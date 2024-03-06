Dragon Ball Super Volume 23 Cover Revealed

Dragon Ball Super isn't going anywhere. If you did not realize, the manga is moving forward even while the Dragon Ball anime looks to new horizons. New content from Dragon Ball Super goes live each month, and now, a new manga volume has been announced with some gorgeous cover art.

The artwork, as. You can see below, brings Dragon Ball Super volume 23 to life. The color illustration focuses on Beast Gohan and Orange Piccolo as this volume adapts more of the Super Hero arc. In this volume, readers will see Gohan and Piccolo take on Cell Max. So of course, the villain is front and center in this shot.

Now if this artwork looks familiar to you, then you are a big Dragon Ball fan. Some time ago, manga artist Toyotaro inked a black-and-white sketch of Cooler for fans. It seems the artist looked to this piece for inspiration for Cell Max. After all, the pair have similar physiques, and this cover art has fans even more desperate for Dragon Ball Super to canonize Cooler.

Currently, Dragon Ball Super volume 23 is slated to go live on April 4th. No word has been given on when this volume will be translated into English. If you are not caught up on the manga, you can read it over on the Shonen Jump app chapter by chapter. So for those wanting more info on Dragon Ball Super, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

What do you think about this Dragon Ball Super update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

