Godzilla Minus One Shares First Look at Blu-ray, DVD

Godzilla is riding a high this month, and we have its next MonsterVerse movie to thank. If you did not realize, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on the horizon, and it comes shortly after Godzilla Minus One took over the box office. With an Academy Award nomination under its thumb, Godzilla Minus One has made millions into fans. And now, we have been given a first look at its Blu-ray launch.

As you can see below, the team at Toho Company has shared a first look at Godzilla Minus One's Blu-ray and DVD. The home video teased will be for Japanese consumers, and it is nothing short of gorgeous. Plus, the film will be released in both color and greyscale.

(Photo: Toho Company)

Yes, that is right. Godzilla Minus One is getting a black-and-white release at home. Hold your applause.

Currently, Godzilla Minus One is set to hit shelves in Japan on May 1st. No word has been given on when the movie will hit home video in the United States. As you can imagine, interest in Godzilla Minus One is at a high in America thanks to its Oscars nomination. If you did not know, the movie is up for Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards. It will face off with Oppenheimer and others, but if insiders are right, then Godzilla Minus One is a favorite to win. And if it takes home an Oscar, you can just imagine how well Godzilla Minus One will sell in stores.

For now, we will have to wait and see what fate is in store for Godzilla Minus One. The movie has been hailed as one of the monster's best movies of all time, and director Takashi Yamazaki has earned rightful praise for his vision. At this time, we have no word on whether Godzilla Minus One will get a sequel, but Yamazaki has signaled his interest in such a movie.

