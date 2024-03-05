Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Drops Special TV Spot

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on its way to theaters. After a long wait, the MonsterVerse will return later this month with an epic blockbuster. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire promises to pair its titans together against an ancient threat. And thanks to a new TV spot, we can see Kong squaring up to his new nemeses.

The TV spot, which can be seen below, is a short one that puts Kong center stage. We can see the towering ape in Hollow Earth as he's assume domain underground. All goes well until two threats came to his attention. In this TV spot, we can see one of the beasts has glowing blue eyes which we know is Shimo. And as for the other boss, well – they are more like Kong than you'd think.

After all, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has given fans the lowdown on the Scar King. The massive ape titan has been locked in Hollow Earth for centuries, but he hasn't been sitting idly by. The orangutang kaiju has been training for the chance to dominate the Hollow Earth and the world above. Kong won't know what hit him when Scar King shows up. But of course, it won't be long before Kong asks Godzilla for help in showing the Scar King who's boss.

If you are not familiar with the next MonsterVerse entry, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will go live on March 29th stateside. The movie, which stars Rebecca Ferguson and Dan Stevens, acts as a sequel to Godzilla vs Kong. Director Adam Wingard returned to oversee the new blockbuster and its various monsters. For those wanting to catch up on the MonsterVerse to date, you can find its movies now streaming on Max. You can also read up on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you think about this TV spot for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

