Golden Kamuy Live-Action TV Show Announced

Golden Kamuy is no stranger to the world of live-action film, and now it is gearing up for its next launch. With a live-action film under thumb, Golden Kamuy is now slated to continue its story with a live-action TV series. The show was just announced in Japan courtesy of a promo, and it features plenty of familiar faces.

After all, this new live-action TV drama will follow up the Golden Kamuy movie from this January. If you did not know, the hit manga made its live-action debut a couple months ago to solid reviews. Now, it is getting a sequel on the small screen. A live-action TV drama will act as a sequel to the Golden Kamuy movie, so all eyes are on the adaptation.

Oh, and that's not all. It seems Golden Kamuy left a good impression on fans. The live-action team has confirmed more films are in the works, so this new TV drama will not mark the end of Saichi's journey.

If you are not familiar with Golden Kamuy, the hit series made its debut under Satori Noda in August 2014. The manga, which ended in 2022, was met with praise thanks to its unique historical angle. Golden Kamuy only grew more popular when Geno Studio pushed the series to television with an anime. And now, Golden Kamuy is thriving with its live-action makeovers.

Want to know more about Golden Kamuy? Don't sweat it. You can read up on the hit Shueisha series below thanks to its official synopsis:

"In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi "Immortal" Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck-and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa-to survive."

