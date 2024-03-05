Gundam Cosplay Recreates Char's Powerful Zaku

In Mobile Suit: Gundam, the classic mechs don't fight against one another in the various space battles. The original series mostly had one Gundam that was attempting to hold back the advance of the Principality of Zeon, led in part by the mastermind known as Char. While Char didn't have a Gundam of his own, his "Zaku" mech was more than a match for Amuro throughout the original anime, and one cosplayer has imagined a mech/human hybrid to bring it to life.

The first Gundam anime adaptation set the stage for the popular franchise when it first made landfall in 1979. While the original series would eventually bring an end to Amuro and Char's fight, putting a bow on the war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon, the anime universe has continued. One of the recent iterations of the story that started it all was Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash, a film that focused on a new character that was the spiritual successor to both Char and Amuro. While details remain murky on Netflix's live-action movie, focusing on this initial set-up might be the best route for introducing a new generation to the Gundam franchise.

Gundam's Zaku Arrives in The Real World

The Zeku mobile suit wasn't as powerful as a Gundam, but Char's piloting skills made it able to easily weave circles around the inexperienced Amuro as the start of the anime. If you wanted a series that specifically focused on Char, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin took the opportunity to show how the soldier became the man he is in the anime series.

While not a part of the initial universe, Gundam Seed was the latest movie of the franchise to hit theaters. Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom has become the biggest movie of the franchise and if you need a refresher, here's how Bandai Namco describes the movie, "C.E. (Cosmic Era). An era in which there are human beings called Coordinators, born with superior physical and mental abilities thanks to genetic modification, and humans called Naturals who are born naturally. With their respective existence at stake, the ideological clash between Coordinators and Naturals escalated into war using armed force. Along the way, the Destiny Plan was proposed, which would forcibly assign a role to each individual and create a world free of competition. But amid the fighting, this Destiny Plan was rejected in order to protect humanity's aspirations and future freedom."

