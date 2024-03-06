Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Presents a Big Issue With Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen has been in the midst of the Shibuya Showdown arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has opened up a big issue with Sukuna's rising power! Jujutsu Kaisen has made things even more intense as the fihgt with Sukuna has been continuing with the latest chapters of the series. After easily defeating Satoru Gojo, Sukuna has been easily fighting back all of the attempts that Yuji Itadori and the others have tried to level the playing field. Unfortunately, this has continued with the latest efforts as the playing field is narrowing down even further.

Jujutsu Kaisen saw Yuji and Yuta doing their best team up to trap Sukuna within Yuta's Domain Expansion in order to open him up enough for Yuji to try and make contact with Megumi Fushiguro's soul on the inside. When this failed and Yuji and Yuta were pushed aside, and even Maki begins to struggle against Sukuna as of the latest chapter, it's teased that Sukuna still isn't fighting seriously. Which means it's now raising a question of whether or not there can be any character that can properly defeat Sukuna at his current level.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who Can Defeat Sukuna?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 sees Maki picking up the fight against Sukuna after Yuji and Yuta's plan fails. She manages to keep up with the King of Curses, and realizes his Cursed Energy is slowing down as he needs to constantly heal his wounds while keeping his heart beating. It's an imbalance that could be exploited as a weakness, and thus Kinji Hakari boasts to Uraume that they are on their way to victory. But Uraume says different. The fluctuating cursed energy is actually because Sukuna has no interest in his current opponent.

Uraume teases that even when considering the impact of the early fight against Gojo, Sukuna still isn't taking the fight seriously. Meaning that's he's holding himself back, and that's caused a major issue over who can actually defeat Sukuna. On top of that, it's looking increasingly impossible to do as the gap between Sukuna and everyone else's power grows even further. If even the strongest, Gojo, couldn't do it, what can actually bring him down?

Do you think Sukuna's growing too strong to beat in Jujutsu Kaisen? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

Be sure to check out CBS Sports for everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII including predictions, analysis, betting lines, and more!