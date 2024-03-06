Why Netflix's Legend of Korra Needs to Happen

Avatar: The Last Airbender has become one of Netflix's biggest recent releases, as the live-action adaptation was able to chronicle Book One for the animated series. Set to re-tell the entirety of the original Nickelodeon series, Avatar's popularity might just open the door for more stories from the animated universe to make their way to the live-action world. The Legend of Korra might be on the way on the streaming service, and Netflix has the opportunity to strengthen the story of Aang's reincarnated self.

While The Legend of Korra was a strong series, following in the footsteps of Aang and the gang's fight against the Fire Nation, you'd be hard-pressed to find fans who think the sequel series was better than Avatar: The Last Airbender. This can be attributed to several different factors, including the overall story not focusing on one main antagonistic force, Korra's supporting characters not hitting the same heights as Aang's, and Korra simply being compared to Aang overall. Netflix could potentially fix some of the elements that The Legend of Korra suffered from or, at the very least, wasn't able to overcome in the same way as its predecessor.

The Legend of Korra Live-Action

The showrunners of the new Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation haven't been shy about the idea that they reforged Aang's story to make it a more mature story. This would work fantastically for The Legend of Korra as the sequel series did have several elements that were far darker than the happy-go-lucky stories that would often surround Aang and friends. Korra's story starts when she is a full-grown adult, living in a world that was heavily influenced by Aang's actions, and a more mature setting is right up the alley of the Netflix creators.

Another big element that Netflix could take a look at in adapting The Legend of Korra is its length, as fans will often argue that there are seasons of Korra's story that could have been trimmed. Unlike its predecessor, Korra's story continued for four seasons rather than three. The Legend of Korra remains a beloved series amongst fans, and for good reason, but Netflix could have the opportunity to not only adapt it to live-action but change the story to strengthen Korra's journey.

