Solo Leveling Hits Jinwoo With a Surprising Reunion

Solo Leveling is finally back with a new episode working its way through a new arc, and the episode had Sung Jinwoo confronted with a reunion from some unexpected faces from his past! Solo Leveling recently took a break last week to recap everything that's happened with the anime so far (much to the chagrin of many fans who have seen it according to their reaction to it), but the anime had set the stage for Jinwoo's next major arc as he now needs to get strong enough to eventually challenge the Demon's Castle dungeon to save his mother's life.

Solo Leveling's newest episode picks up after Jinwoo realizes he needs to take on more dungeons to get as strong as possible in order to produce the Elixir of Life, and sees him deciding to work together with Yoo Jinho to take on more dungeons alone in exchange for some quick money and experience. But before he can do so, he's summoned to an emergency D-Rank Hunter gathering, and it's here that Sung comes face to face with the Hunters who once abandoned him at the beginning of the series.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling: Sung Jinwoo and Lee Joohee's Reunion

Solo Leveling Episode 8 sees Jinwoo summoned by an emergency dungeon with other D-Rank Hunters, and he decides to go through with it as he wants to get experience as fast as possible despite the fact he still would rather hide his new abilities. But upon heading to the dungeon gate, Jinwoo comes across four of the other survivors who he helped escape from their near-death situation at the beginning of the series. Naturally, each of these Hunters don't want to look Jinwoo in the eye.

While Lee Joohee is happy to see Jinwoo because he looks like he's healed up from everything that happened in that dungeon, the others aren't so eager to talk to him as they are all dealing with the guilt over the fact that they had left Jinwoo to die when the chance came to it. Now they will be tackling a dungeon together once more, and it's likely all of these ugly feelings will be stirring up all over again.

What did you think of this unexpected reunion for Jinwoo in the newest Solo Leveling episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

Be sure to check out CBS Sports for everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII including predictions, analysis, betting lines, and more!