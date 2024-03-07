Solo Leveling Episode 9 Stills Released

Solo Leveling is at it again. The anime has been rolling through season one since the year began, and now Solo Leveling episode nine is on the horizon. This week will mark the next Solo Leveling launch, and its first few stills have been released.

As you can see below, the new stills put two fighters at the helm. In the top two images, we can see Jinwoo looking fierce. One of the shots shows Jinwoo's eyes glowing, and webtoon readers will recognize the look. After all, Jinwoo's bloodlust skill is terrifying, and it seems he will be using it against King.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

We are given a first look at Kang in these stills for Solo Leveling as well. The troubled hunter is seen in the bottom images, and he looks normal enough. At a glance, you might even confuse Kang for Jinwoo, but don't get it twisted. The two men are very different, and Solo Leveling will make that clear this week.

For those curious about the staff backing Solo Leveling episode nine, episode director Hirotaka Tokuda oversaw the update with screenwriter Shingo Ire. Of course, A-1 Pictures recruited a number of animators including Yusuke Kawabe, Airi Ishikawa, Akane Imada, and more.

If you are not caught up with Solo Leveling, you can check out season one on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What do you think about this Solo Leveling preview? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

Be sure to check out CBS Sports for everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII including predictions, analysis, betting lines, and more!